ZODs Price (ZODS)
The live price of ZODs (ZODS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 242.57K USD. ZODS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZODs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZODs price change within the day is -4.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 741.23M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZODS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZODS price information.
During today, the price change of ZODs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZODs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZODs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZODs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+84.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZODs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.75%
-4.12%
-16.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZODs is Solana's first AI-powered DeFi toolkit, combining advanced market analytics with conversational blockchain interactions. Through its innovative On-Chain AI module, users can analyze, trade, and engage with DeFi protocols using natural language, all while benefiting from a comprehensive trading toolkit and thriving community ecosystem. One of the main modules of ZODs is On-Chain AI that combines AI with the Solana blockchain. The goal of this module is to provide users with the ability to execute various on & off chain tasks through AI chat, using different AI agents, with minimal effort.
