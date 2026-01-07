ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Tokenomics

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:39:34 (UTC+8)
USD

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 33.27K
$ 33.27K$ 33.27K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 522.72M
$ 522.72M$ 522.72M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 63.64K
$ 63.64K$ 63.64K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Information

Autonomous Sora, on Zora The first AI Slop flywheel 👑

Zorby is an experiment deployed by MERV, a leading IP launchpad. They are trying to create a flywheel for autonomous AI creation on the platform Zora, using Uniswap v4, creator & content coin.

Here is how it works :

  1. Generate dope videos
  2. Videos are coined on Zora
  3. Holders of the top video by marketcap receive rewards, every day, for the next 5 years
Official Website:
https://zorby.wtf/

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $ZORBYAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $ZORBYAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $ZORBYAI's tokenomics, explore $ZORBYAI token's live price!

$ZORBYAI Price Prediction

Want to know where $ZORBYAI might be heading? Our $ZORBYAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy