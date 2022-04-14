ZorbyAI Price Today

The live ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) price today is --, with a 11.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current $ZORBYAI to USD conversion rate is -- per $ZORBYAI.

ZorbyAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,804, with a circulating supply of 518.05M $ZORBYAI. During the last 24 hours, $ZORBYAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $ZORBYAI moved -1.01% in the last hour and +5.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZorbyAI ($ZORBYAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.80K$ 25.80K $ 25.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.81K$ 49.81K $ 49.81K Circulation Supply 518.05M 518.05M 518.05M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

