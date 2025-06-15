ZyfAI Price (ZFI)
The live price of ZyfAI (ZFI) today is 0.01736163 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.66M USD. ZFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZyfAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZyfAI price change within the day is +2.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 95.42M USD
During today, the price change of ZyfAI to USD was $ +0.00043346.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZyfAI to USD was $ +0.0260966497.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZyfAI to USD was $ +0.0347968160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZyfAI to USD was $ +0.007363729096419964.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00043346
|+2.56%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0260966497
|+150.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0347968160
|+200.42%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007363729096419964
|+73.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZyfAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.40%
+2.56%
+77.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZyFAI is a DeFi Agent built to automate and optimize yield farming across protocols. It relies on real-time data and smart account automation to manage user funds in the most efficient way possible. By continuously reallocating assets, ZyFAI maximizes APY without requiring manual rebalancing. The project was built built by the Zyfi team, a leader in Account Abstraction infrastructure on ZKsync and aims to make DeFi accessible and automated.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
