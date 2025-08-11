Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $327 million last week, marking the 13th consecutive week of net inflows.

PANews
2025/08/11 11:56
LayerNet
NET$0.00010252+0.22%

PANews reported on August 11 that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$327 million last week (August 4 to August 8, Eastern Time). It is worth noting that all nine ETFs had net inflows.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of US$109 million. The total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.37 billion. The second largest was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of US$105 million. The total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$9.85 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$23.38 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.77%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.82 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

The firm is fresh off a massively successful initial public offering in June and is riding the coattails of a pro-crypto Congress. Stablecoin Giant Circle Rakes in $658M in Revenue Circle (NYSE: CRCL), the world’s second largest stablecoin issuer, is having a stellar year so far, exceeding revenue expectations in its debut quarterly earnings report […]
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Propy
PRO$0.8067-4.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-3.89%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$----%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0923+4.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 12:30
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
CRCL
CRCL$0.0005244-35.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/15 09:25
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00246789-1.25%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1644+8.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 20:03

Trending News

More

Circle Touts $658 Million in Annual Revenue as Q2 Results Drop

Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts

EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms