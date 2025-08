Informations sur 10SET (10SET)

10set token has been launched in January 2021, using Ethereum ERC20 protocol. It is deflationary and has an active staking system built using RFI (Reflect.finance) technology. Each transaction adds 2% fee. Half of the fee (1%) is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half (1%) is automatically distributed to all token holders. There is no need to freeze 10set tokens or hold it any special wallets, staking works on every wallet supporting ERC20 tokens.

Site officiel : https://tenset.io/ Livre blanc : https://tenset.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Tenset_Whitepaper_En_v3.1.pdf