Informations sur Ani Grok Companion (ANI)

Ani is an AI + anime-themed meme coin, its name blending "Anime" and "AI." It stems from Ani, one of the first AI characters in the Grok iOS app by Elon Musk’s xAI—a personality-driven AI Musk has personally promoted on X.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/9tqjeRS1swj36Ee5C1iGiwAxjQJNGAVCzaTLwFY8bonk