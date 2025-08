Informations sur ARK (ARK)

ARK is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-based development platform allowing anyone to create their own fully customizable and interoperable blockchain. Reducing the industry need for Smart Contracts by using custom transactions, logic, and multiple programming languages.

Site officiel : http://ark.io/ Livre blanc : https://arkscic.com/Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://arkscan.io