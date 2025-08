Informations sur Based Pepe (BASEDPEPE)

Based Pepe is a BASE token focused around the iconic Pepe the Frog meme. Based Pepe takes advantage of the speed and low cost of BASE transactions to provide a token for retail audiences who are true fans of the original, canonical Pepe the Frog from Boy's Club, originally created by Matt Furie.

Site officiel : https://basedpepe.vip/ Livre blanc : https://basedpepe.vip/wp-content/uploads/Whitepepe.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x52b492a33E447Cdb854c7FC19F1e57E8BfA1777D