Informations sur BLOCX (BLOCX)

"Proof-of-work cryptocurrency built on the X11 algorithm.With BLOCX, you no longer need to rely on multiple software solutions to manage and protect your digital life. BLOCX. is your one-stop solution, offering a comprehensive range of features and services to simplify and secure your computing experience.

Site officiel : https://blocx.tech/ Livre blanc : https://blocx.info/whitepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : http://blocxscan.com