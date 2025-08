Informations sur Puffer (PUFFER)

Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.

Site officiel : https://www.puffer.fi/ Livre blanc : https://docs.puffer.fi/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x4d1C297d39C5c1277964D0E3f8Aa901493664530