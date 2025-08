Informations sur Boom (BOOM)

Boom is the pioneer AI-powered data incentive layer designed to bridge the gap between off-chain activity and on-chain economies. Evolving from GamerBoom, the platform now supports not just gaming, but also social networks, real-world assets (RWA), and internet-scale capital markets through intelligent, decentralized data infrastructure.

Site officiel : https://boomai.io/ Livre blanc : https://boomofficial.gitbook.io/boom-whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xce7c3b5e058c196a0eaaa21f8e4bf8c2c07c2935