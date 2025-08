Informations sur Pepe Buldak (BUL)

Pepe Buldak is a meme-driven crypto project that fuses blockchain technology with K-content and real-world utility through its Open Franchise Protocol (OFP). Founded by a team of crypto enthusiasts and industry veterans, Pepe Buldak blends meme culture with a franchise ecosystem, enabling brands to operate in a transparent, decentralized model. Core components of the ecosystem include Shiba Gimbab NFTs, Dogepoki, and strategic staking and burn events designed to enhance token value.

Site officiel : https://pepebuldak.io/ Livre blanc : https://pepebuldak.io/whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x99d6ed75cddc1e47527613a4ce7c4a0a3526f183