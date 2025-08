Informations sur Camino Network (CAM)

Camino Network is the first L1 built specifically for the $11tn travel industry. Run by 100+ established travel companies; it solves critical industry pain points: high payment fees, slow settlements, and complex reconciliations. The network is already processing real business transactions with 200+ brands building dApps and web3 travel B2B and B2C products. The network replaces thousands of APIs with a unified request-response model. Connect to one, connect to all - creating an interconnected travel industry and seamless travel experiences.

Site officiel : https://camino.network Livre blanc : https://camino.network/static/docs/Camino_Network_Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://caminoscan.com/