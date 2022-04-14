Tokenomics de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Découvrez les informations clés sur Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
Informations sur Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Site officiel :
https://www.chillguy.io/
Explorateur de blocs :
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.

Capitalisation boursière :
$ 54.05M
Offre totale :
$ 1.00B
Offre en circulation :
$ 999.95M
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
$ 54.05M
Sommet historique :
$ 0.6985
Bas historique :
$ 0.01784659462823309
Prix actuel :
$ 0.05405
Structure détaillée du token Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens CHILLGUY. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

Tokenomics de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens CHILLGUY qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens CHILLGUY pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de CHILLGUY, explorez le prix en direct du token CHILLGUY !

