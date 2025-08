Informations sur Chis AI (CHISAI)

Chis AI is an advanced AI service provider designed to offer a seamless and powerful artificial intelligence experience. Unlike conventional AI platforms that rely on standard API access models, Chis AI is fully integrated with blockchain technology, enabling a token-based access system that ensures flexibility, scalability, and decentralized control.

Site officiel : https://chisai.io/ Livre blanc : https://chis-ai-docs.gitbook.io/chis-ai-docs Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x21023e347cf3c69355daf36107945876e2c4071a