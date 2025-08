Informations sur Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Site officiel : https://assets.backed.fi/products/coinbase-xstock Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/Xs7ZdzSHLU9ftNJsii5fCeJhoRWSC32SQGzGQtePxNu