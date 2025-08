Informations sur mETHProtocol (COOK)

Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards.

Site officiel : https://www.mantle.xyz/meth Livre blanc : https://docs.mantle.xyz/meth Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x9F0C013016E8656bC256f948CD4B79ab25c7b94D