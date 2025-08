Informations sur CROSS (CROSS)

CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies.

Site officiel : https://www.ogfcorp.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x6bf62ca91e397b5a7d1d6bce97d9092065d7a510#tokenInfo