Informations sur CUDIS (CUDIS)

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

Site officiel : https://www.cudis.xyz Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.cudis.xyz/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/CudisfkgWvMKnZ3TWf6iCuHm8pN2ikXhDcWytwz6f6RN