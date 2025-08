Informations sur Delusional Coin (DELULU)

"DELULU" comes from "delusional," meaning a devoted, dreamy belief. It urges holders to embrace hype, fantasy, and FOMO, thriving on social buzz and viral culture. Its mantra: "No belief, no gains—dare to dream, dare to pay," reflecting meme-driven conviction.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/BDWvvvKUS9c3C4Rz1w9tk5uD519CzD2f6n7zBk2Bbonk