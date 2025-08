Informations sur Edge (EDGE)

Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.

Site officiel : https://www.definitive.fi Livre blanc : https://docs.definitive.fi Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0xED6E000dEF95780fb89734c07EE2ce9F6dcAf110