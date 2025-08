Informations sur EVDC Network (EVDC)

The EVDC Application is the world’s first EV charging application that supports its own crypto token: EVDC. The EVDC app will directly connect to the charging stations and let users pay using the EVDC tokens.

Site officiel : https://evdc.network/ Livre blanc : https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0599/2402/1432/files/EVDC_ROADMAP_22-23.pdf?v=1672096492 Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x93749e69560efe1ad6661903e47df538492c50a4