Informations sur FLOW (FLOW)

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Site officiel : https://flow.com Livre blanc : https://www.flow.com/technical-paper Explorateur de blocs : https://www.flowscan.io/