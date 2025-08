Informations sur Grand Gangsta City (GGC)

Grand Gangsta City is an open-world Web3 game powered by Sei Network. Dive into a massive virtual city, complete missions, build your gang, and earn real rewards. Own vehicles, customize your character, and interact with a living world of NPCs and players. With blockchain tech, all your in-game assets are truly yours—secure, tradable, and decentralized.

Site officiel : https://grandgangstacity.com/ Livre blanc : https://grandgangstacity.com/Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://seitrace.com/token/0x58E11d8ED38a2061361e90916540c5c32281A380?chain=pacific-1