Informations sur GG3 (GGX)

GG3 pioneers smart community engagement through first-to-market AI Agents Swarm technology, learning from major platforms including X, YouTube, Discord, Telegram, Steam and Twitch. Analyzing 100,000+ Steam games and user behavior data, it bridges Web2 and Web3 through personalized, AI-driven experiences.

Site officiel : https://gg3.org/ Livre blanc : https://docs.gg3.org/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x7bedaA6e5f43e1d83d667CfE770252a32532369E