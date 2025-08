Informations sur Gains Network (GNS)

Gains Network is developing gTrade, a liquidity-efficient, powerful, and user-friendly decentralized leveraged trading platform. gTrade, our first product, wouldn't exist without the GNS token ($GNS). It acts as a mechanism of liquidity efficiency which helps us capitalise on our resources and offer the best trading experience - as well as returns for those participating in the ecosystem. Over its lifetime it has been net deflationary.

Site officiel : https://gains.trade Livre blanc : https://gainsnetwork.gitbook.io/docs-home/ Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0xE5417Af564e4bFDA1c483642db72007871397896