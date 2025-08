Informations sur Graphite (GP)

$GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships.

Site officiel : https://taiyorobotics.com/ Livre blanc : https://solport.gitbook.io/graphite-whitepaper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/31k88G5Mq7ptbRDf3AM13HAq6wRQHXHikR8hik7wPygk