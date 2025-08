Informations sur Grafi (GRAFI)

Grafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.

Site officiel : https://grafilab.io/home Livre blanc : https://docs.grafilab.io/home Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/EJSPkGUWsSAfGWBe9rCiaSusbUQuVmFmvGVvwy6qyX1d