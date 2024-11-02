Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens GRIFFAIN. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.

Overview

GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based memecoin and utility token at the core of the Griffain decentralized platform, which coordinates a network of AI agents to facilitate on-chain actions. The token is used to create and manage AI agents for tasks such as token trading, creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information retrieval.

Issuance Mechanism

Launch : GRIFFAIN was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents on November 2, 2024.

: GRIFFAIN was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents on November 2, 2024. Blockchain : It is a Solana-based token.

: It is a Solana-based token. Exchange Listings : GRIFFAIN is listed on major exchanges such as Bitget (December 2024) and Kraken (January 2025), indicating broad accessibility and liquidity.

: GRIFFAIN is listed on major exchanges such as Bitget (December 2024) and Kraken (January 2025), indicating broad accessibility and liquidity. Initial Distribution: There is no detailed public data available on the initial issuance mechanism (e.g., fair launch, presale, or airdrop), nor on the total supply or emission schedule from the available sources.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Details: There is no explicit breakdown of token allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) in the available data. No allocation table or pie chart has been published in the accessible documentation or exchange listings.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility : GRIFFAIN is used to: Create and manage AI agents (Personal and Special Agents). Enable agents to execute on-chain transactions, retrieve information, and perform specialized tasks. Purchase access passes for the Griffain platform, which are required to use the network and its agents. Facilitate agent-driven commerce, such as buying NFTs or other digital assets via agent wallets.

: GRIFFAIN is used to: Ecosystem Integration : The token is central to the Griffain ecosystem, powering agent actions and potentially serving as a medium of exchange for agent-driven services.

: The token is central to the Griffain ecosystem, powering agent actions and potentially serving as a medium of exchange for agent-driven services. Incentives: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct token-holder rewards (such as dividends or liquidity incentives) in the current documentation.

Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

Locking/Unlocking : There is no available data on any token locking mechanisms, vesting schedules, or unlock events for GRIFFAIN. The absence of such information suggests either a fair launch or that these details have not been publicly disclosed.

: There is no available data on any token locking mechanisms, vesting schedules, or unlock events for GRIFFAIN. The absence of such information suggests either a fair launch or that these details have not been publicly disclosed. Access Passes: While not a token lock, access to the Griffain platform is gated by the purchase of an access pass, which may be paid for using GRIFFAIN.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Mechanism Launched Nov 2, 2024; Solana-based; no detailed emission data available Allocation Mechanism No public breakdown of allocations (team, community, investors, etc.) Usage/Utility Powering AI agents, platform access, agent-driven transactions, and commerce Incentive Mechanism No staking, yield, or direct holder rewards disclosed Locking Mechanism No vesting, lockup, or unlock schedule information available Unlocking Time Not disclosed

Additional Context and Limitations

Transparency : The lack of detailed tokenomics (allocation, vesting, and unlock schedules) is a limitation for investors seeking full transparency.

: The lack of detailed tokenomics (allocation, vesting, and unlock schedules) is a limitation for investors seeking full transparency. Ecosystem Role : GRIFFAIN’s primary value is as a utility token within the Griffain AI agent ecosystem, rather than as a yield-generating or governance asset.

: GRIFFAIN’s primary value is as a utility token within the Griffain AI agent ecosystem, rather than as a yield-generating or governance asset. Future Updates: As the project matures, more detailed tokenomics may be published, especially if the platform expands or undergoes further exchange listings.

Actionable Insight:

If you are considering participating in the GRIFFAIN ecosystem, focus on its utility for agent-driven automation and platform access. For investment purposes, be aware of the current lack of detailed public information on token allocation and unlock schedules, which may affect long-term supply dynamics and price behavior.