Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based memecoin and utility token at the core of the Griffain decentralized platform, which coordinates a network of AI agents to facilitate on-chain actions. The token is used to create and manage AI agents for tasks such as token trading, creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information retrieval.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: GRIFFAIN was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents on November 2, 2024.
- Blockchain: It is a Solana-based token.
- Exchange Listings: GRIFFAIN is listed on major exchanges such as Bitget (December 2024) and Kraken (January 2025), indicating broad accessibility and liquidity.
- Initial Distribution: There is no detailed public data available on the initial issuance mechanism (e.g., fair launch, presale, or airdrop), nor on the total supply or emission schedule from the available sources.
Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Details: There is no explicit breakdown of token allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) in the available data. No allocation table or pie chart has been published in the accessible documentation or exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: GRIFFAIN is used to:
- Create and manage AI agents (Personal and Special Agents).
- Enable agents to execute on-chain transactions, retrieve information, and perform specialized tasks.
- Purchase access passes for the Griffain platform, which are required to use the network and its agents.
- Facilitate agent-driven commerce, such as buying NFTs or other digital assets via agent wallets.
- Ecosystem Integration: The token is central to the Griffain ecosystem, powering agent actions and potentially serving as a medium of exchange for agent-driven services.
- Incentives: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct token-holder rewards (such as dividends or liquidity incentives) in the current documentation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Locking/Unlocking: There is no available data on any token locking mechanisms, vesting schedules, or unlock events for GRIFFAIN. The absence of such information suggests either a fair launch or that these details have not been publicly disclosed.
- Access Passes: While not a token lock, access to the Griffain platform is gated by the purchase of an access pass, which may be paid for using GRIFFAIN.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched Nov 2, 2024; Solana-based; no detailed emission data available
|Allocation Mechanism
|No public breakdown of allocations (team, community, investors, etc.)
|Usage/Utility
|Powering AI agents, platform access, agent-driven transactions, and commerce
|Incentive Mechanism
|No staking, yield, or direct holder rewards disclosed
|Locking Mechanism
|No vesting, lockup, or unlock schedule information available
|Unlocking Time
|Not disclosed
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency: The lack of detailed tokenomics (allocation, vesting, and unlock schedules) is a limitation for investors seeking full transparency.
- Ecosystem Role: GRIFFAIN’s primary value is as a utility token within the Griffain AI agent ecosystem, rather than as a yield-generating or governance asset.
- Future Updates: As the project matures, more detailed tokenomics may be published, especially if the platform expands or undergoes further exchange listings.
Actionable Insight:
If you are considering participating in the GRIFFAIN ecosystem, focus on its utility for agent-driven automation and platform access. For investment purposes, be aware of the current lack of detailed public information on token allocation and unlock schedules, which may affect long-term supply dynamics and price behavior.
Tokenomics de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens GRIFFAIN qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens GRIFFAIN pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de GRIFFAIN, explorez le prix en direct du token GRIFFAIN !
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.0354 USD