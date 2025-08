Informations sur GameSwift (GSWIFT)

GameSwift is a modular blockchain based on zkEVM technology. Together with its gaming platform, GameSwift offers a comprehensive and user friendly solution for games, gamers, and Web3 investors. The platform features a unified token that accrues value from all games and players within the GameSwift ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://gswift.community/ Livre blanc : https://cdn.gameswift.io/gameswift/documents/gameswift/GameSwift%20-%20Litepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://arbiscan.io/token/0x580e933d90091b9ce380740e3a4a39c67eb85b4c