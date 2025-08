Informations sur Guru Network (GURU)

Unleash the power of Web3 and AI Processors powered by Base Layer 3 Guru Network. DexGuru has transformed from a DeFi trading terminal into the Guru Network, using AI and Web3 to revolutionize data analytics and process orchestration. It serves as Multi-Chain AI Compute layer on Base Layer 3 and enables advanced, real-time solutions for decentralized finance and data-driven AI decision-making.

Site officiel : https://www.gurunetwork.ai Livre blanc : https://gurunetwork.ai/assets/img/litepapper_dexguru_network.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/address/0x525574c899a7c877a11865339e57376092168258