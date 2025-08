Informations sur ICB Network (ICBX)

ICBX is a fast, scalable, and EVM-compatible Layer‑1 blockchain with strong PoS security, DAO governance, and interoperability. It supports a wide range of applications with a growing ecosystem and clear roadmap toward sustainability.

Site officiel : https://www.icb.network/ Livre blanc : https://docs.icb.network/developer-docs/white-paper Explorateur de blocs : https://icbscan.io/tx/0x989dfbba2edec8c8f78cb3b1f4e2bae310b7c70a90c722d3fd4c3a778b98bb81