Tokenomics de Injective (INJ)
Informations sur Injective (INJ)
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Injective (INJ)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Injective (INJ), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Injective (INJ)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens INJ. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Injective Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance growth incentives, robust network security, and long-term value accrual. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the INJ token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for allocations and unlocks.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: The initial total supply was set at 100 million INJ tokens.
- Inflation/Deflation: The supply is dynamically managed through inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% based on a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease to near zero, making INJ increasingly deflationary over time.
- Burn Mechanism: 60% of protocol fees are used in weekly auctions where users bid with INJ; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Mechanism / Schedule
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Multiple instant unlocks
|Team
|20%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Private Sale
|17%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Community Growth
|10%
|Monthly unlocks over 12 months
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Instant unlock
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
|Advisors
|2%
|Instant unlocks in tranches
Unlock Table (Sample):
|Recipient
|Start Date
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount Unlocked
|Unique Unlock Periods
|Binance Launchpad
|2020-10-20
|instant
|9,000,000
|1
|Ecosystem Development
|2020-10-20
|instant
|6,220,000
|1
|Community Growth
|2020-11-20
|monthly
|10,000,000
|12
|Private Sale
|2021-04-20
|instant
|5,556,666.67
|1
|Team
|2021-07-20
|instant
|3,333,333.33
|1
|Advisors
|2021-07-20
|instant
|333,333.33
|1
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
Note: The full unlock schedule includes multiple tranches for each category, with most allocations unlocking instantly at various dates, except for Community Growth, which unlocks monthly over a year.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) system. Validators and delegators secure the network and earn inflationary rewards. There is a 21-day unbonding period for unstaking.
- Governance: INJ holders can propose and vote on governance decisions. A minimum of 500 INJ is required to submit a proposal.
- Fee Payment: INJ is used to pay transaction (gas) fees across the Injective ecosystem.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for trading, buying NFTs, and as collateral in derivatives markets.
- Liquidity Incentives: Programs like Trade & Earn and the Open Liquidity Program (OLP) distribute INJ rewards to traders and liquidity providers. For example, 7 million INJ were allocated to Trade & Earn, and OLP distributes tokens in 28-day epochs.
- Buyback and Burn: 60% of protocol fees are used to buy back and burn INJ, directly reducing supply and incentivizing holding.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for network security are locked and subject to a 21-day unbonding period.
- Vesting/Unlocks: Most allocations (team, advisors, private sale, seed sale, ecosystem development) are unlocked instantly in tranches, while Community Growth is unlocked monthly over 12 months.
- Trade & Earn Staking Requirement: To earn more than 100 INJ in Trade & Earn rewards, users must stake an equivalent amount of INJ, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
Additional Notes
- Migration: INJ was initially launched as an ERC-20 token; users can migrate ERC-20 INJ to native INJ via the Injective Bridge.
- Deflationary Dynamics: The combination of staking, buyback-and-burn, and dynamic inflation parameters is designed to make INJ increasingly deflationary as the network matures.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, highlighting a strong focus on long-term growth and adoption.
Injective’s tokenomics are engineered to reward active participation, ensure robust network security, and drive long-term value through a combination of inflationary rewards, deflationary burns, and targeted incentive programs.
Tokenomics de Injective (INJ) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Injective (INJ) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens INJ qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens INJ pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de INJ, explorez le prix en direct du token INJ !
