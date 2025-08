Informations sur Japan Open Chain (JOC)

Japan Open Chain (JOC) is a L1 public blockchain optimized for business, with a practical balance between decentralization and scalability. JOC adopts the “Proof of Authority (PoA)” consensus algorithm, which ensures sufficient reliability and excellent scalability as long as it is operated by trusted validators.

Site officiel : https://www.japanopenchain.org/en/ Livre blanc : https://www.jbfd.org/en/joc-whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.japanopenchain.org/