Informations sur K (K)

$K is the native utility and governance token of the Kinto network. It is used for: - Staking to earn USDC rewards - Mining rewards for traders, stakers, and referrers - Governance, including Nio elections and treasury proposals - Collateralization in lending markets - Smart wallet utilities, such as recovery, identity, and insurance

Site officiel : https://www.kinto.xyz Livre blanc : https://docs.kinto.xyz/kinto-the-modular-exchange/general/litepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.kinto.xyz/address/0x010700808D59d2bb92257fCafACfe8e5bFF7aB87