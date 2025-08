Informations sur KALICHAIN (KALIS)

Kalichain is a blockchain platform that combines NFC and NFT technologies to provide secure and transparent certification of physical goods. Aimed at combating fraud and counterfeiting, Kalichain offers a unique way for consumers to verify the authenticity of products and for brands to protect their goods in the market.

Site officiel : https://kalichain.com Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.kalichain.com Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.kalichain.com