Informations sur LAKE (LAK3)

LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy. With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders.

Site officiel : https://lak3.io/ Livre blanc : https://files.lak3.io/LAKE_Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x13d074303c95a34d304f29928dc8a16dec797e9e