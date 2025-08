Informations sur Libertum (LBM)

Libertum offers a fully comprehensive, scalable, and licensed infrastructure tailored for real-world asset tokenization and access to new financial opportunities. Simply put Libertum has a versatile tokenization protocol and a licensed marketplace that includes buying, selling, trading, farming and borrowing of these RWAs and security tokens.

Site officiel : https://www.libertum.io/ Livre blanc : https://www.libertum.io/whitepaperLibertum.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/address/0x56A38E7216304108E841579041249fEb236C887b