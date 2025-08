Informations sur Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)

MetaGalaxy Land offers a blockchain-based next-generation gaming platform and gaming exchange where Investors are able to create and exchange their own customized Planets as NFT’s and participate in the Game as Space Cowboys.

Site officiel : https://metagalaxyland.com/ Livre blanc : https://metagalaxy.land/litepaper/v2.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xcAb1fd29D6FD64bB63471B666e8dbfC1915bF90E