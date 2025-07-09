Tokenomics de Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Informations sur Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Melania Meme (MELANIA), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens MELANIA. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
The Official Melania Meme token (MELANIA) is a Solana-based meme coin, primarily designed as a digital collectible and speculative asset. It is not intended to represent an investment contract, security, or to have any intrinsic utility beyond trading and holding.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token)
- Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
- Total Supply: Not explicitly stated, but allocations sum to 1 billion tokens based on distribution percentages and unlock data.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock (3.5% of total) at month 1, remaining 90% vests monthly over 12 months
|Treasury
|20%
|Unlock date not disclosed
|Community
|20%
|Unlock date not disclosed
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values.
- No Utility or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality.
- Acquisition: Tokens could be acquired via public distribution (likely through sales or airdrops), on exchanges, or through liquidity pools.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Team Vesting
- Initial Lock: 1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event)
- Unlock Schedule:
- At month 1: 10% of team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocked
- Months 2-13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
- Full vesting completed by month 13
Liquidity & Public Distribution
- 100% unlocked at TGE (no lockup)
Treasury & Community
- Unlock dates not disclosed; these allocations remain locked as of the latest available data.
Unlocking Time (Recent Data)
- Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens.
- Team Unlocks: The team allocation is being released monthly, consistent with the vesting schedule above.
Circulating Supply
- Current Circulating Supply: 820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025)
- Trend: The circulating supply has remained constant over the past week, reflecting no recent unlocks or major supply changes.
Summary Table
|Category
|% Allocation
|Unlock Mechanism / Schedule
|Status (as of July 2025)
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Fully unlocked
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Fully unlocked
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear vesting over 12 mo
|Ongoing monthly unlocks
|Treasury
|20%
|Not disclosed
|Locked
|Community
|20%
|Not disclosed
|Locked
Additional Notes
- Speculative Nature: MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading.
- Transparency Concerns: There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations.
- Market Impact: Large insider sales and lack of ongoing development have contributed to significant price volatility and skepticism about long-term value.
In summary: The Official Melania Meme token features a straightforward meme coin structure with a clear allocation and vesting schedule for the team, immediate unlocks for liquidity and public distribution, and undisclosed unlocks for treasury and community. There are no usage incentives or utility beyond speculation, and the project is explicit about its non-investment, non-utility nature.
Tokenomics de Melania Meme (MELANIA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Melania Meme (MELANIA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens MELANIA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens MELANIA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de MELANIA, explorez le prix en direct du token MELANIA !
Comment acheter du MELANIA
Envie d'ajouter du Melania Meme (MELANIA) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du MELANIA, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de Melania Meme (MELANIA)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de MELANIA permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de MELANIA
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction MELANIA pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de MELANIA combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
Acheter du Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Montant
1 MELANIA = 0.2122 USD