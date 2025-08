Informations sur MINX TOKEN (MINX)

Modern Innovation Network ($MINX) is at the forefront of the GameFi revolution with our flagship project, NANITE. This innovative FPS game features a skill-based reward ecosystem, ensuring players are fairly rewarded for their talents. As an anti-inflation initiative, $MINX maintains a stable and sustainable in-game economy. NANITE is fully downloadable and playable, offering gamers an immersive experience where blockchain technology and gaming excellence converge. Join us and experience the future of gaming with $MINX and NANITE.

Site officiel : https://www.minxtoken.io/ Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.minxtoken.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0x552f4D98F338fBbD3175ddf38cE1260F403Bbba2