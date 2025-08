Informations sur MOBIX (MOBX)

MOBIX is a decentralized digital marketplace for suppliers and customers of micromobility-related services, products and solutions. Urban mobility service and infrastructure providers offer their services and resources to individual and professional users in metropolitan areas.

Site officiel : https://mobix.ai Livre blanc : https://mobix.ai/mobix-litepaper-v-1-3/ Explorateur de blocs : https://www.mintscan.io/fetchai