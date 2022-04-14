Tokenomics de NEAR (NEAR)

Découvrez les informations clés sur NEAR (NEAR), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
USD

Informations sur NEAR (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.

Site officiel :
https://near.org/
Explorateur de blocs :
https://explorer.near.org/accounts/wrap.near

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de NEAR (NEAR)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de NEAR (NEAR), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.

Capitalisation boursière :
$ 2.90M
$ 2.90M$ 2.90M
Offre totale :
--
----
Offre en circulation :
$ 1.16M
$ 1.16M$ 1.16M
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
--
----
Sommet historique :
$ 20.48
$ 20.48$ 20.48
Bas historique :
$ 0.405708843123474
$ 0.405708843123474$ 0.405708843123474
Prix actuel :
$ 2.508
$ 2.508$ 2.508

Structure détaillée du token NEAR (NEAR)

Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens NEAR. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.

NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, scalable, and sustainable ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with relevant tables and detailed explanations.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
  • Inflation: NEAR is an inflationary token, with a fixed ~5% annual inflation rate based on the total token supply. This inflation is used to pay network validators and support protocol operations.
  • Dynamic Inflation: Actual inflation can be lower than 5% due to the burning of transaction and storage fees. If network usage is high, the protocol can even become deflationary.

Issuance and Inflation Table

Avg # of Tx/DayMin NEAR in Fees/DayNEAR Mint/DayAnnual Inflation
1,0000.1136,9865.000%
10,0001136,9855.000%
100,00010136,9765.000%
1,000,000100136,8864.996%
10,000,0001,000135,9864.964%
100,000,00010,000126,9864.635%
1,000,000,000100,00036,9861.350%
1,500,000,000150,000-13,014-0.475%
2,000,000,000200,000-63,014-2.300%

This table demonstrates how increased network usage (and thus more fees burned) can reduce or even reverse inflation.

Allocation Mechanism

At genesis, the 1 billion NEAR tokens were allocated as follows (as of Dec. 18, 2024):

Allocation CategoryAmount (NEAR)% of Initial Supply
Community Grants & Programs172,000,00017.20%
Operations Grants114,000,00011.40%
Foundation Endowment100,000,00010.00%
Early Ecosystem117,000,00011.70%
Community Treasury (2023)~5,660,000~0.57%
  • Note: The project team controls the above allocations, but wallet addresses are not publicly disclosed. Allocation values may differ from initial allocations due to subsequent distributions and vesting.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking & Delegation: NEAR is a Proof-of-Stake network. Validators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards. Token holders can delegate their NEAR to validators.
  • Transaction Fees: NEAR is used to pay for computation and storage on the network. 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to smart contracts involved in the transaction.
  • Medium of Exchange & Unit of Account: NEAR is used across applications for payments, access, and as a unit of account.
  • Governance (Future): A proposal is under discussion to introduce vote-escrowed NEAR (veNEAR), where users lock NEAR to gain voting power and governance rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: NEAR tokens staked for network validation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • veNEAR (Proposed): Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable token granting voting power. The lock duration ranges from a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 48 months. Rewards for veNEAR holders are sourced from the protocol treasury and inflation.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Unlock: Staked NEAR can be unstaked according to protocol rules, typically after a set unbonding period.
  • veNEAR Unlock (Proposed): Locked NEAR for veNEAR will be unlocked after the chosen lock duration (3–48 months), after which the original NEAR can be withdrawn.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance~5% annual inflation, adjusted by transaction fee burns
AllocationCommunity, operations, foundation, ecosystem, treasury
UsageStaking, transaction fees, payments, governance (future)
IncentivesValidator rewards (90% of inflation), protocol treasury (10% of inflation), veNEAR APY
LockingStaking lock, veNEAR lock (3–48 months, proposed)
UnlockingUnstaking period for validators; veNEAR unlocks after lock duration

Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Potential: If network usage is high, the burning of transaction fees can outpace inflation, making NEAR deflationary.
  • Governance Evolution: The veNEAR proposal, if adopted, will further decentralize governance and introduce new incentive structures.

This comprehensive overview covers NEAR Protocol’s token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, validators, and the broader ecosystem.

Tokenomics de NEAR (NEAR) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de NEAR (NEAR) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens NEAR qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens NEAR pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de NEAR, explorez le prix en direct du token NEAR !

Comment acheter du NEAR

Envie d'ajouter du NEAR (NEAR) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du NEAR, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.

Historique du prix de NEAR (NEAR)

L'analyse de l'historique du prix de NEAR permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.

Prévision du prix de NEAR

Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction NEAR pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de NEAR combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.

Avertissement

Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.