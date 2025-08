Informations sur NOICE (NOICE)

Noice.so is a blockchain-based social interaction platform designed to instantly turn every user interaction into tradable value. By introducing a token economy, the platform gives real economic meaning to social actions such as likes, comments, and reposts.

Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0x9Cb41FD9dC6891BAe8187029461bfAADF6CC0C69