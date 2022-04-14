Tokenomics de Paal AI (PAAL)
Informations sur Paal AI (PAAL)
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Paal AI (PAAL)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Paal AI (PAAL), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Paal AI (PAAL)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens PAAL. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token at the core of the PAAL AI ecosystem, which provides AI-powered services and tools, especially within the cryptocurrency sector. The token is designed to incentivize participation, reward users, and facilitate access to premium AI services.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Blockchain
|Ethereum
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
|Smart Contract
|Renounced (no further minting possible)
|Transaction Tax
|0% on buys and sells
- The total supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens, with no further minting due to the renounced contract, ensuring transparency and security.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) is not explicitly available in the latest public documentation, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Staking Pools: A significant portion of tokens is allocated to staking pools, which are central to the ecosystem’s incentive structure.
- Buybacks: Tokens repurchased by the protocol are redirected into staking pools, increasing rewards for stakers.
- Ecosystem Fund: Revenue generated by the platform is transferred to a dedicated ecosystem fund for growth and development.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Utility/Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users can stake $PAAL in pools (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards in $PAAL and ETH.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain platform revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Protocol buybacks increase staking pool rewards.
|Access to AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium AI tools and services within the ecosystem.
|Referral & Auto-Compound
|Referral system and auto-compounding features enhance user incentives and engagement.
Staking Pools & Rewards:
|Pool Duration
|% of ETH Rewards
|APY (PAAL)
|14 days
|1.2%
|3%
|28 days
|6%
|10%
|56 days
|92.8%
|15%
- Stakers can claim rewards transparently and choose pools based on their preferred lock-up period and APY.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Users must lock their tokens for the chosen pool duration (14, 28, or 56 days) to earn rewards.
- Withdrawal: Tokens can only be withdrawn after the lock period ends; early withdrawal is not permitted.
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens become available for withdrawal at the end of the selected staking period (14, 28, or 56 days).
- No Global Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a broader vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other allocations, likely due to the renounced contract and the token’s community-centric distribution.
6. Circulating Supply Trend
- As of late July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 983 million $PAAL, indicating that nearly the entire supply is in circulation, with only a small fraction potentially locked in staking contracts at any given time.
7. Revenue and Ecosystem Integration
- Revenue Streams: Include AI solution licensing, advertising, trading fees, and future subscription services.
- Distribution: Revenues are funneled into the ecosystem fund and distributed to stakers, reinforcing the token’s utility and value proposition.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, Ethereum, contract renounced
|Allocation
|Staking pools, buybacks, ecosystem fund (no detailed public breakdown)
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, access to AI services, referral, auto-compound
|Locking
|14/28/56-day staking pools, no early withdrawal
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period, no global vesting schedule
|Circulating Supply
|~983 million (as of July 2025), nearly all tokens in circulation
Additional Resources
- PAAL AI Documentation
- Staking Platform
- Official Website
Note: The PAAL AI tokenomics model is designed for transparency, community participation, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on staking and revenue sharing as core incentive mechanisms. No evidence of complex vesting or unlock schedules exists, reflecting a straightforward, community-driven approach.
Tokenomics de Paal AI (PAAL) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Paal AI (PAAL) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PAAL qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PAAL pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PAAL, explorez le prix en direct du token PAAL !
Envie d'ajouter du Paal AI (PAAL) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du PAAL, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de Paal AI (PAAL)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de PAAL permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de PAAL
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PAAL pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PAAL combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
