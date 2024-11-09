Tokenomics de Pippin (PIPPIN)
Informations sur Pippin (PIPPIN)
PIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Pippin (PIPPIN)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Pippin (PIPPIN), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Pippin (PIPPIN)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens PIPPIN. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.
Token Economics Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
- Launch Date: November 9, 2024
- Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
- Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Airdrop
|Distributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
|Ecosystem Development
|Used to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
|Team & Founders
|Presumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
|Marketing & Partnerships
|Used for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.
Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
- Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
- Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
- Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.
5. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
- Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.
Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics
PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:
- Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
- Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
- Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.
Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Solana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
|Allocation
|Community, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
|Usage & Incentives
|Staking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
|Locking
|Staking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
|Unlocking
|No official schedule; follow project channels for updates
Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
- Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.
Conclusion
PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.
Tokenomics de Pippin (PIPPIN) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Pippin (PIPPIN) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PIPPIN qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PIPPIN pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PIPPIN, explorez le prix en direct du token PIPPIN !
Comment acheter du PIPPIN
Envie d'ajouter du Pippin (PIPPIN) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du PIPPIN, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de Pippin (PIPPIN)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de PIPPIN permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de PIPPIN
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PIPPIN pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PIPPIN combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
Acheter du Pippin (PIPPIN)
Montant
1 PIPPIN = 0.017 USD