Informations sur Poollotto.finance (PLT)

Poollotto is working on creating a unique line of Decentralized Blockchain-Based Lotteries games. Its vision is to produce a revolutionary decentralized global social lottery platform on the blockchain with safety and transparency, Delay-free, and without any 3rd party involvement.

Site officiel : https://www.poollotto.finance/ Livre blanc : https://www.poollotto.finance/white-paper Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x631C2f0EdABaC799f07550aEE4fF0Bf7fd35212B#balances