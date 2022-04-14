Tokenomics de Propchain (PROPC)

Tokenomics de Propchain (PROPC)

Découvrez les informations clés sur Propchain (PROPC), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
USD

Informations sur Propchain (PROPC)

Propchain is a real estate investing marketplace that provides its users with the tools to invest in global real estate properties and developments of all natures, sizes, valuations, and locations. Propchain makes use of blockchain technology to facilitate your experience on our platform and allows you to invest in fractionalized real estate as opposed to traditional investing methods.

Site officiel :
https://propchain.com
Livre blanc :
https://prop.com/download-whitepaper/
Explorateur de blocs :
https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ff58067Bd8D239000010c154C6983A325Df138E

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Propchain (PROPC)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Propchain (PROPC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.

Capitalisation boursière :
$ 22.33M
$ 22.33M$ 22.33M
Offre totale :
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Offre en circulation :
$ 38.51M
$ 38.51M$ 38.51M
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
$ 57.99M
$ 57.99M$ 57.99M
Sommet historique :
$ 5.4
$ 5.4$ 5.4
Bas historique :
$ 0.3007309977264045
$ 0.3007309977264045$ 0.3007309977264045
Prix actuel :
$ 0.5799
$ 0.5799$ 0.5799

Structure détaillée du token Propchain (PROPC)

Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens PROPC. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.

Propchain ($PROPC) is a utility token at the core of the Propchain ecosystem, designed to drive platform engagement, governance, and real-world asset tokenization in the real estate sector. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the most current and available information.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Type: Utility token ($PROPC)
  • Issuance: The specific issuance mechanism (e.g., initial supply, minting schedule, or inflation rate) is not publicly disclosed in available datasets. However, $PROPC is distributed through platform activities and is available for purchase on multiple exchanges, indicating a fixed or capped supply model typical of utility tokens.

Allocation Mechanism

While detailed allocation percentages are not published in the available sources, Propchain’s token distribution is structured to support ecosystem growth, community engagement, and platform development. The allocation likely includes categories such as:

Allocation CategoryDescription
Community & EcosystemRewards for community engagement, airdrops, and ecosystem incentives
Team & AdvisorsAllocations for founders, team members, and advisors
Treasury/FoundationFor long-term sustainability, grants, and platform development
InvestorsEarly backers and private sale participants
Liquidity/ExchangesFor market making and exchange listings

Note: Exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public datasets as of July 2025.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$PROPC is designed to incentivize participation and align stakeholder interests within the Propchain ecosystem:

  • Platform Access: Required for advanced features, such as enhanced loan terms and higher loan-to-value (LTV) options.
  • Governance: Token holders can participate in DAO voting, influencing key decisions about the platform’s future.
  • Transaction Fees: $PROPC will be used for paying platform fees in future releases.
  • Staking: Users can stake $PROPC to earn rewards, incentivizing long-term holding and network participation.
  • Community Rewards: Engagement in community activities, such as airdrops, can yield additional $PROPC rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking & Locking: Users can lock (stake) their $PROPC tokens to earn rewards. The specific terms (e.g., lock-up periods, reward rates) are not detailed in public sources, but staking is a core incentive mechanism.
  • DAO Participation: Locking tokens may be required for governance participation, aligning voting power with long-term commitment.

Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlocking schedule for $PROPC as of July 2025. However, the presence of staking and community rewards suggests a gradual release of tokens to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
  • Exchange Availability: $PROPC is tradable on major exchanges, indicating that a portion of the supply is already unlocked and circulating.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceUtility token, distributed via platform and exchanges; specific mechanism undisclosed
AllocationCommunity, team, treasury, investors, liquidity; exact breakdown not public
UsagePlatform access, governance, transaction fees, staking, community rewards
IncentivesStaking rewards, governance participation, airdrops
LockingStaking/locking for rewards and governance; terms not fully disclosed
UnlockingNo detailed public schedule; gradual release implied via staking and rewards

Additional Resources

  • Propchain Documentation
  • Propchain Foundation
  • How to Stake $PROPC
  • Legal Opinion on $PROPC Token

Limitations & Transparency

  • Data Gaps: As of July 2025, Propchain has not published a full, detailed tokenomics breakdown (including precise allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules) in public datasets. The above synthesis is based on available official documentation, platform guides, and ecosystem overviews.
  • Best Practices: The use of staking, governance, and community rewards aligns with industry standards for utility tokens, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and user engagement.

In summary: Propchain’s $PROPC token is central to platform utility, governance, and incentives, with mechanisms in place for staking, rewards, and community participation. While the exact allocation and unlocking details are not fully public, the structure supports gradual token release and long-term ecosystem alignment.

Tokenomics de Propchain (PROPC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de Propchain (PROPC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens PROPC qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PROPC pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PROPC, explorez le prix en direct du token PROPC !

