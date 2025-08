Informations sur Propbase (PROPS)

Propbase, a tokenized real estate investment marketplace in South East Asia, allows you to invest in high quality resilient real estate assets for as little as $100 with fractional ownership, earn rental yield, and sell whenever you like from anywhere. $PROPS is our native utility token that powers the propbase ecosystem

Site officiel : https://www.propbase.app/ Livre blanc : https://www.propbase.app/white-paper Explorateur de blocs : https://tracemove.io/coin/0xe50684a338db732d8fb8a3ac71c4b8633878bd0193bca5de2ebc852a83b35099